For Crispier Grilled Fish, Don't Forget To Prep Those Scales

Some people may be put off by the idea of eating fish scales, but this part of the animal can actually be a huge asset. For instance, when you grill the fish, those scales can actually help you create a super crisp texture that pairs perfectly with the tender flesh and light char from the coals. With just half a minute of prep, you can turn the exterior into a delightfully crackly layer.

For a skin-on fish filet, start by laying it meat side down on a cutting board. Using the back of your knife, lightly scrape against the grain of the scales, fluffing them up, then scrape again with the grain, laying them back flat. By doing this, you loosen up the scales, increasing their surface area and removing some of the moisture from the skin. Moisture is the enemy of browning, so this step makes for a crisper result. When these benefits combine with the radiant heat of a grill, it transforms the skin into a marvelously crisp treat that improves every bite.

If you want to try this at home, you first have to learn how to choose the freshest fish at the store. Look for flesh that bounces back to its original shape when poked; scales set firmly in the skin; and, if you're purchasing whole fish, clear eyes free of any cloudiness. All of these are hallmarks of fresh, flavorful seafood that is a dynamite choice for this grilling trick.