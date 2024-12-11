For Crispier Grilled Fish, Don't Forget To Prep Those Scales
Some people may be put off by the idea of eating fish scales, but this part of the animal can actually be a huge asset. For instance, when you grill the fish, those scales can actually help you create a super crisp texture that pairs perfectly with the tender flesh and light char from the coals. With just half a minute of prep, you can turn the exterior into a delightfully crackly layer.
For a skin-on fish filet, start by laying it meat side down on a cutting board. Using the back of your knife, lightly scrape against the grain of the scales, fluffing them up, then scrape again with the grain, laying them back flat. By doing this, you loosen up the scales, increasing their surface area and removing some of the moisture from the skin. Moisture is the enemy of browning, so this step makes for a crisper result. When these benefits combine with the radiant heat of a grill, it transforms the skin into a marvelously crisp treat that improves every bite.
If you want to try this at home, you first have to learn how to choose the freshest fish at the store. Look for flesh that bounces back to its original shape when poked; scales set firmly in the skin; and, if you're purchasing whole fish, clear eyes free of any cloudiness. All of these are hallmarks of fresh, flavorful seafood that is a dynamite choice for this grilling trick.
More tips on prepping fish for the ultimate crispy grilled texture
Besides proper prep, the most important step you'll need to master here is how to keep fish from sticking to the grill. Clean grates, a fresh coating of fat on the skin, and the right cooking time and temperatures help to keep the delicate meat succulent and juicy, while still achieving the perfect crispy outside with no mangled parts. Once you've applied a layer of oil, butter, or even mayonnaise to the skin, sprinkle some coarse salt over the top to further increase the crispiness.
You can buy a variety of different tools for your grill station, all with varying degrees of efficacy, but fish baskets can be absolutely worth a purchase. There's nothing worse than nailing the first side of a filet or whole fish, only to sabotage your efforts with a bad flipping job. These baskets further minimize the risk of the fish skin sticking to the grill, and make turning the meat a breeze.
If you want some extra flavor, try grilling fish like salmon directly on top of citrus or a bed of onions. This method adds a layer of insulation against the grill's heat, slowing down cooking in a way that makes nailing the perfect temperature easier. Plus, you can serve the finished product with the grilled fruits or veggies as the perfect partner to the juicy flesh, crispy skin, and wonderful char.