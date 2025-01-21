CocoTaps: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

If you've ever had fresh coconut water, you know it tastes noticeably different from the packaged kind. Vincent Zaldivar (nicknamed CocoVinny) knows this well, as he initially thought he disliked coconut water until he tasted the fresh kind. He found the flavor to be unmatched by boxed and bottled versions, which he thought were stale-tasting. The straight-from-the-fruit variety tastes slightly sweet and nutty, and Zaldivar wanted to make that accessible for the masses. This is where the idea for the company CocoTaps was born.

Zaldivar invented a coconut "tap" so you can partake in this delicious drink in the freshest way possible. Since opening a coconut proves to be a tough or even dangerous job, CocoTaps offers a way to quickly and safely drill a hole into the fruit, then screw on a reusable cap so it can be enjoyed for weeks. All you have to do is take the tapper, remove the safety cover, and twist it back and forth into the shell. Once you've punctured the coconut, you screw on the cap that allows you to take a chug right from the fruit, for an unparalleled tropical beverage.

Zaldivar spent two years developing the original CocoTaps Tool Kit, and decided to seek outside investors on "Shark Tank" to really get his business off the ground. But did any of the Sharks go coco-nutty for the product on its 2017 episode, or did Zaldivar walk away empty-handed?