Here's How Long Coconut Water Should Last After Opening

Coconut water may be a hydration powerhouse worth keeping handy, but if you plan to pop the top off a bottle of it, don't expect it to last too terribly long. Like most food and drinks, it has a limited lifespan once it's opened, and the time it takes before it spoils may vary based on how it's packaged or if preservatives have been added. While some brands may last up to five days when properly stored in the refrigerator, others may go bad in as little as two days. And if the open bottle isn't placed in the fridge, time is ticking — you'll want to drink it within a couple of hours.

If you're not sure if your coconut water is still safe to drink, there are a few telltale signs to look for. First, check the color. Most coconut water should be as clear as standard water, though some may present with a little bit of cloudiness. If it has not been pasteurized or has not had preservatives added, it may also have a slight pinkness from the antioxidant's reaction when exposed to light. However, if your glass of coconut water is overly cloudy, dark, or has any sign of mold, it's time to dump it down the drain. The same is true if it has an unpleasant smell. Finally, if you don't spot any issues with the appearance or scent of the coconut water, but your first sip is sour, send it on its way in the sink.