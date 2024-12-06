Here's How Long Coconut Water Should Last After Opening
Coconut water may be a hydration powerhouse worth keeping handy, but if you plan to pop the top off a bottle of it, don't expect it to last too terribly long. Like most food and drinks, it has a limited lifespan once it's opened, and the time it takes before it spoils may vary based on how it's packaged or if preservatives have been added. While some brands may last up to five days when properly stored in the refrigerator, others may go bad in as little as two days. And if the open bottle isn't placed in the fridge, time is ticking — you'll want to drink it within a couple of hours.
If you're not sure if your coconut water is still safe to drink, there are a few telltale signs to look for. First, check the color. Most coconut water should be as clear as standard water, though some may present with a little bit of cloudiness. If it has not been pasteurized or has not had preservatives added, it may also have a slight pinkness from the antioxidant's reaction when exposed to light. However, if your glass of coconut water is overly cloudy, dark, or has any sign of mold, it's time to dump it down the drain. The same is true if it has an unpleasant smell. Finally, if you don't spot any issues with the appearance or scent of the coconut water, but your first sip is sour, send it on its way in the sink.
How to store and use coconut water
When unopened, coconut water may remain fresh for up to a year, though some last for mere months, so it's important to check expiration dates. For the best flavor and quality, reach for bottles that are made of glass. And while some brands may not require refrigeration when unopened, popping the bottles in the fridge anyway may help it last longer since it reduces the opportunity for organisms to grow in it and limits its exposure to light. If you really want to extend the life of your coconut water, try freezing it — just pour it into ice cube trays and pop them out when you need them.
In addition to being a good go-to drink for preventing dehydration, coconut water has some other benefits that may make it superior to other beverages. According to Healthline, it has 15% of the recommended daily intake of potassium as well as magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium. While coconut water can be refreshing all on its own, you can also mix it with some sugar and salt for a homemade electrolyte drink that can power you through your post-workout recovery. Alternatively, mix it with juices, pour it in the blender with your favorite smoothie ingredients, or use it to take your highball cocktail from typical to tropical. Beyond drinks, you can put coconut water to work as a marinade for meats and seafood, in a vinaigrette for salads or dipping, or substitute it for stock or water in soup.