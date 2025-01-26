Why You Should Grab A Fish Spatula When Baking Your Next Batch Of Cookies

Kitchen gadgets come and go — there are plenty of once-popular kitchen tools that people have stopped using. Others, however, have serious staying power, and the heroic (yet underrated) fish spatula deserves to join this category. Oh, you don't have one of those? Well, if you bake cookies regularly, you should invest in one, stat.

Nothing ruins a baker's mood faster than cookies that have fused to their baking pan, or ones that crumble when you try to pry them up. Because of the extraordinary thinness and flexibility of a fish spatula's flipper (the metal part that you use to actually flip things), it is perfect for getting under those delicate, still-warm, and sometimes stubbornly stuck cookie bottoms. Sure, you could try using a regular silicone spatula instead. However, its thicker and less forgiving head could end up making a mess of your treats, as you try to shove it underneath and end up smushing the shape of each cookie. Who wants that headache?

While they're made to pick up and flip delicate filets of fish, as the name implies, fish spatulas can be multipurpose workhorses in the kitchen if you let them. That said, if you use mainly nonstick bakeware and cookware, the sharp metal of a fish spatula can indeed scratch the surface. Stainless steel, carbon steel, or cast iron, though? It's all systems go.