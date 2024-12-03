The Foolproof Method To Remove Stuck Cookies From Sheet Pans

Imagine the smell of freshly baked cookies in the air, your stomach grumbling, and the sweet treat you've been waiting for finally finishing in the oven. You take your cookies out, go to grab your first one, and... it's stuck. Is it time to throw the whole tray away? Not so fast. All you need to do is go upstairs to the bathroom (stick with us) and grab your dental floss.

You heard right: dental floss. While a spatula might cause a stuck cookie to break and crumble, dental floss is just thin enough to get underneath your cookies and unstick them from your pan without tearing the cookie apart. All you need to do is take a string of floss longer than the diameter of each cookie and carefully slide it taut between the cookie and pan using a sawing motion until the cookie is freed. This trick works especially well for delicate cookies such as meringues or macarons, but can help with even the toughest chocolate chip cookie. When using floss, don't forget to choose one without flavor or wax, as both could transfer to your cookie and leave an undesirable taste.