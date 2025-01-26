Baking Fish In Salt Is Easier Than You Might Think

If you love flavorful fish recipes — like lemon herb and crab-crusted baked cod or sea bass with ginger beer — consider expanding your repertoire even more by trying a new cooking method with salt-baked fish. While this seemingly sophisticated technique might feel intimidating, cooking fish in salt is surprisingly simple. Costas Spiliadis, the founder of the fine dining establishment Estiatorio Milos, shared his method for preparing salt-baked fish with Food Republic.

According to Spiliadis, "There are different ways to prepare a fish in salt. Our classic is coarse salt and water, mix nicely until you reach a sand shore consistency; the salt sticks together with a liquid dense consistency." If you only have table salt, you can use egg whites instead of water. Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, then fold in the salt and cover your fish accordingly. The process is straightforward: Wet salt is spread across the base of a baking tray and then packed on top of a whole fish before cooking.

Spiliadis advises, "Pile the salt up until the whole fish is covered, smoothing it out and removing the excess. The thickness of a finger is sufficient, you don't want to get thicker than that or the cooking is going to take longer." Whether you use water or egg whites, bake your fish at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and use an instant-read thermometer to ensure the interior reaches 135 degrees. Once cooked, simply remove the salty shell from your fish before serving.