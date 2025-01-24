The Simple Way To Hull Strawberries, No Knife Required

Eating strawberries may be one of the simplest pleasures in life, but selecting and storing them properly requires a bit more know-how if you want to get the most out of these fabulous little fruits. When shopping for strawberries, there's an easy color rule to follow in order to pick the most delicious ones in the batch: deep, ruby red berries will be the sweetest, whereas lighter, firmer berries will be less juicy. If they're solid red yet squishy, they're most likely overripe (but still edible if there's no mold present). Strawberries with white or yellow patches are under-ripe and too sour to eat.

The carton test at the store is another great way to make sure your store-bought strawberries will last as long as possible. Before purchasing a carton of berries, simply flip the package upside-down to see if any stick to the white cushion at the bottom of the box. Stuck berries mean excess moisture in the carton, which will quickly lead to mold and spoilage. Since moisture is the enemy, it is best practice to avoid washing your strawberries before popping them into the fridge, opting instead to give them a proper salt-water scrub only when you're ready to use them. If you really want to keep your strawberries around for as long as possible, storing them properly in the freezer can stretch the lifespan of your berries for up to a year.