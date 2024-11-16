Why You Should Thaw Frozen Pizza Before Tossing It In The Oven

To obey or not to obey? When it comes to the instructions on packaged food, some home cooks — and even professional chefs — argue that ignoring a food-maker's cooking instructions can sometimes lead to a better end result. Such is the case with that popular freezer staple, pizza. While most frozen pizza packages specifically say "do not thaw," many insist you should disregard this common box instruction.

Partially thawing a pizza before baking (around 30 minutes on the counter) can result in more even heat distribution during cooking, yielding an improved texture and a crisper crust. A brief counter defrost also makes it easier to rearrange the toppings, which is one of the many ways to elevate frozen pizza.

Let's face it: Factories aren't exactly focused on creating a visually balanced masterpiece when placing toppings on frozen pizza. A frosty pie often comes with lopsided meat and veggies (all the pepperoni on one side, for instance, or bare spots with no toppings at all). Thawing it for enough to loosen the toppings, so they're no longer icily adhered, allows you to shuffle and evenly distribute them for better flavor balance.