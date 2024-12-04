With One Extra Step, You Can Make Slicing Pizza A Breeze

Picture this: You just pulled a piping hot pepperoni or margherita pizza out of the oven and are drooling as you prepare to cut the perfect slice for dinner. But as soon as your pizza cutter graces the pie, the ingredients slide all over the place — utterly ruining your culinary masterpiece. But luckily, there is a hack to preventing pizza mayhem. The solution? Rearrange your toppings before cooking to ensure each slice looks as delectable as it tastes.

Before you pop a frozen pizza into the oven or get ready to bake your homemade pie, shuffle around each pepperoni or mushroom so that they are not in the path of the pizza cutter. That way when it is time to serve, each slice will already be adorned with an equal amount of toppings, with no slipping or sliding whatsoever as you cut. But, if you are still afraid of unattractive pizza wedges, you can separate the frozen pie into individual pieces before you pop it into the oven (this will also prevent a cold center).

If you think your traditional pizza cutter with a round blade is the problem (because those always prove to make slicing a frustrating task), try out a mezzaluna — a game-changing tool for any pie. This crescent-shaped blade has been used in Italy for the past three centuries and can segment your pizza seamlessly.