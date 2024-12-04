With One Extra Step, You Can Make Slicing Pizza A Breeze
Picture this: You just pulled a piping hot pepperoni or margherita pizza out of the oven and are drooling as you prepare to cut the perfect slice for dinner. But as soon as your pizza cutter graces the pie, the ingredients slide all over the place — utterly ruining your culinary masterpiece. But luckily, there is a hack to preventing pizza mayhem. The solution? Rearrange your toppings before cooking to ensure each slice looks as delectable as it tastes.
Before you pop a frozen pizza into the oven or get ready to bake your homemade pie, shuffle around each pepperoni or mushroom so that they are not in the path of the pizza cutter. That way when it is time to serve, each slice will already be adorned with an equal amount of toppings, with no slipping or sliding whatsoever as you cut. But, if you are still afraid of unattractive pizza wedges, you can separate the frozen pie into individual pieces before you pop it into the oven (this will also prevent a cold center).
If you think your traditional pizza cutter with a round blade is the problem (because those always prove to make slicing a frustrating task), try out a mezzaluna — a game-changing tool for any pie. This crescent-shaped blade has been used in Italy for the past three centuries and can segment your pizza seamlessly.
Other pizza-making hacks
Sure, there are store-bought dough options for making an at-home pizza, but there's nothing quite like making the crust yourself (try our 45-minute pizza dough recipe). No matter the pie you are making, add water to a mixing bowl before throwing in the flour and the remainder of the dough ingredients. This will submerge the flour, allowing for immediate hydration and a smaller amount of time mixing. Another hack to elevate your next pizza is to add a touch of cornmeal into the dough — providing a little extra crunch to every bite.
If you are lucky enough to have a pizza oven in your backyard, but struggle to effectively pick up the pie without the dough sticking to the bottom of the appliance, try putting parchment paper underneath the dough. This way, when you are ready to remove it from the oven, the paper will prevent any miscellaneous dough remnants and ensure a clean transfer to your plate.
Let's say you are really in the mood for a cheesy pie, but want to think outside the cardboard to-go box — transform your focaccia bread into pizza. Simply coat the top of the focaccia dough with tomato sauce, add any toppings of your choice, and then place in the oven until the bread is fully baked and the cheese is as gooey and melted as you prefer.