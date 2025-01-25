Why Thicker Cuts Are Better When It Comes To Sous Vide Steak

Sous vide is one of those terms that sounds intimidating until you get a chance to try your hand at it. In reality, it's a beautiful method of marinating in the form of vacuum sealing, and it can remove inconsistency from your cooking process while loading up on flavor and tenderness. Steak is one of the most popular items to cook in this style, as it allows for perfect levels of doneness every time, but there's one thing you should always prioritize when going down this road: using a thick cut of meat.

Steaks that are between one and a half and two inches have time to develop the perfect, ubiquitous pink interior temperature while developing a beautiful, dark crust on the outside. While by no means impossible, thinner cuts are harder to sear at the end of the process without overcooking the interior.

For medium-rare steaks, try to cook them between 129 and 134 degrees Fahrenheit, as this will help find that steakhouse quality balance between juiciness and tenderness. Cooking times vary: A one-inch steak can be cooked for about 40 minutes while a two-inch steak can cook for an hour up to four, depending on your specific machine and the weight of your meat.

Once you've cooked your thick-cut steak to its prescribed doneness, it's time to follow the last in the four-step process of sous vide cooking: finishing it. Add your final seasonings, then sear the meat to develop the perfect crust to complement the evenly cooked interior.