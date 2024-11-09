Yes, You Can Sous Vide A Frozen Steak. Here's How

If you consider yourself an experienced home chef, you may be experimenting with new cooking methods like sous vide. You might even be up for finding more convenient ways to utilize this fancy, upscale water bath to cook a variety of foods. While you can certainly use a sous vide to cook pork chops and tender cuts of beef, this sophisticated technique can also be used to cook frozen steak. Believe it or not, preparing frozen steak sous vide-style isn't all that different from using room temperature beef. According to Matt Kreider, the Executive Chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, frozen steak simply "takes a little bit longer to defrost and come up to temperature." More specifically, the main components you'll need to adjust in the cooking process revolve around when to season your meat and suggested cooking times.

The four basic steps of sous vide cooking are centered around prepping, packaging, cooking, and finishing your meat or vegetable of choice. "If you were going to start from frozen, make sure to marinate or season the steak in the bag so that seasoning or marinade can penetrate the steak during the cooking process," Kreider advises. If you're starting the process with unseasoned frozen steak, simply transfer your steak to a vacuum-sealed bag with select herbs and seasoning before cooking. Fortunately, if you're pressed for time, you can also season your steak right before serving.