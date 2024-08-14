Is A Roy Rogers Drink The Same As A Rob Roy?
They may both share a similarly alliterative name, an alluring deep red hue, and contain just three ingredients that celebrate sweet flavors, but a Roy Rogers and a Rob Roy are quite different styles of drink. For a start, the former is a child-friendly non-alcoholic option while the latter is a boozy, spirit-forward cocktail. And the Roy Rogers is a fizzy and refreshing long drink — whereas the Rob Roy is short, sweet, and very strong.
One thing the two drinks do have in common is their cherry garnish. While Roy Rogers drinks are like Shirley Temples for Cherry Coke lovers, there's not actually any cherry flavor in the two main components of the drink itself. Rather, it's a mixture of cola and grenadine — the main flavor of which is pomegranate. But it is finished with a third ingredient, a maraschino cherry, which gives it an extra fruity flavor.
A Rob Roy, meanwhile, is made with Scotch whisky, sweet vermouth, and bitters. It's similar to a Manhattan — though the fact that it uses Scotch rather than whiskey (such as rye or bourbon) differentiates it. And it's also traditionally garnished with a cherry — either brandied cherries or a cocktail cherry.
A Roy Rogers is a sweet non-alcoholic option
The classic soda shop drink is named after the actor and musician Roy Rogers, who was also known as the King of Cowboys because he starred in so many westerns between the 1930s and 1950s. It is said that the star did not drink alcohol, which is likely why the drink is a mocktail rather than a cocktail. However, there are plenty of ways to make the childhood favorite drink a little more grown-up, if you prefer.
A soda made from kola nut can provide a less sweet base for the drink if you find the big cola brands overly saccharine. A splash of lemon juice will reduce the sweetness further and add a brighter citrusy note with more of a sour cherry feel, or use equal parts of grenadine and cranberry juice for a sharper drink. You could also replace some of the cola with sparkling water, which keeps the pleasing effervescence but makes the drink feel lighter. Or take things a step further, and add vodka or rum to make it a truly adult cocktail.
While the darkly colored, full-flavored Luxardo variety is a mixologist's top cherry choice when making cocktails, a bright red maraschino fits better with a Roy Rogers. It looks fun and adds a pleasing fruity sweetness. But if you fancy a zestier finish, try adding a wheel of fresh lime or a slice of lemon.
A Rob Roy cocktail is spirit-forward with many variations
The classic Rob Roy cocktail is made with two ounces of Scotch, an ounce of sweet vermouth, and three dashes of Angostura bitters. It is believed to be named after the late 19th century Broadway operetta "Rob Roy" about the Scottish outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor. While the best whiskey for a Manhattan is rye, you absolutely must use Scotch for a Rob Roy. You could use a blended Scotch or a single malt, but don't go for anything particularly peaty as the flavor could overpower the rest of the ingredients.
Just as with the Roy Rogers, there are several variations if you want to mix up the drink a little. While you might think it's perfect just as it is, to make a cocktail officially perfect, you need to use equal parts of sweet and dry vermouth rather than just sweet. If you prefer something less sweet still than a perfect Rob Roy, you can use only dry vermouth to make it a dry Rob Roy.
A white Rob Roy uses bianco vermouth alongside Scotch and Peychaud's bitters. You can make the classic cocktail even boozier with a dash of absinthe for a Run for the Hills Rob Roy. If you add fragrant orange bitters rather than Angostura to the regular sweet vermouth and whisky, the cocktail becomes known as a Highlander. Or if you switch the bitters for a half-ounce of Benedictine, you get a Bobby Burns.