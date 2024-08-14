Is A Roy Rogers Drink The Same As A Rob Roy?

They may both share a similarly alliterative name, an alluring deep red hue, and contain just three ingredients that celebrate sweet flavors, but a Roy Rogers and a Rob Roy are quite different styles of drink. For a start, the former is a child-friendly non-alcoholic option while the latter is a boozy, spirit-forward cocktail. And the Roy Rogers is a fizzy and refreshing long drink — whereas the Rob Roy is short, sweet, and very strong.

One thing the two drinks do have in common is their cherry garnish. While Roy Rogers drinks are like Shirley Temples for Cherry Coke lovers, there's not actually any cherry flavor in the two main components of the drink itself. Rather, it's a mixture of cola and grenadine — the main flavor of which is pomegranate. But it is finished with a third ingredient, a maraschino cherry, which gives it an extra fruity flavor.

A Rob Roy, meanwhile, is made with Scotch whisky, sweet vermouth, and bitters. It's similar to a Manhattan — though the fact that it uses Scotch rather than whiskey (such as rye or bourbon) differentiates it. And it's also traditionally garnished with a cherry — either brandied cherries or a cocktail cherry.