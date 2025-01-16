Check Your Pantry: Quaker Oats Is Recalling A Popular Boxed Pancake And Waffle Mix

It's time to go through your pantry if you're a fan of sweet breakfast treats: the Quaker Oats Company issued a recall on January 14, 2025 for its popular Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix. The product may contain milk, which the box's label does not declare. While milk is an ingredient found in many pancake mixes, if it's not listed on the packaging, it poses a serious risk of accidental consumption by allergic individuals. However, no allergic reactions caused by the Pearl Milling mix have been reported as of the time of writing.

While the recall does not list any specific retailers where you might find the mix, the earliest possible date of purchase is November 18, 2024, and the 11 states where it was sold include Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin. The 32-ounce red cardboard box features an image of four pancakes stacked with a pat of butter and syrup on top (an image can be viewed on the FDA recall page). More specifically, the UPC number of the product is 30000 65040, with a BBD code of SEP 13 25 P.

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk products are advised to throw out the product immediately. Even households with no residents allergic to milk might want to discard the product, as accidents can happen if a guest with an allergy checks the label and assumes the mix is safe.