The Fruity Addition That Adds A New Flavor Component To BBQ Sauce

If you're a fan of slathering your barbecue chicken wings or barbecue pork ribs with a sauce that's on the sweeter side, try mixing your barbecue sauce with a fruity spread likely sitting in your cupboard: jam. Not just any jam though — apricot jam. In the same way barbecue sauce can be elevated by zingy cherries, apricot jam's unique, bright flavor and slight tartness can balance out the savory notes of the tomato and vinegar base, as well as the spiciness from spices such as paprika, chili powder, or adobo.

Depending on the amount of barbecue sauce you're using, you'll need about a ½ cup or so of jam. However, since store-bought apricot jam already has a decent amount of sugar (about 12g per tablespoon), be sure to add it in small increments so as to not over-sweeten your sauce and turn your BBQ dinner into a BBQ dessert. If store-bought isn't your thing, you can always make your own apricot jam or simply cook down fresh apricots and blend them in a food processor. Then, add them to your homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce by whisking it together in a small saucepan until thoroughly combined.