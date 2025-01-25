The Fruity Addition That Adds A New Flavor Component To BBQ Sauce
If you're a fan of slathering your barbecue chicken wings or barbecue pork ribs with a sauce that's on the sweeter side, try mixing your barbecue sauce with a fruity spread likely sitting in your cupboard: jam. Not just any jam though — apricot jam. In the same way barbecue sauce can be elevated by zingy cherries, apricot jam's unique, bright flavor and slight tartness can balance out the savory notes of the tomato and vinegar base, as well as the spiciness from spices such as paprika, chili powder, or adobo.
Depending on the amount of barbecue sauce you're using, you'll need about a ½ cup or so of jam. However, since store-bought apricot jam already has a decent amount of sugar (about 12g per tablespoon), be sure to add it in small increments so as to not over-sweeten your sauce and turn your BBQ dinner into a BBQ dessert. If store-bought isn't your thing, you can always make your own apricot jam or simply cook down fresh apricots and blend them in a food processor. Then, add them to your homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce by whisking it together in a small saucepan until thoroughly combined.
Customizing and pairing your apricot BBQ sauce
Once you've whipped up your apricot barbecue sauce, you can make whatever adjustments necessary to make it exactly what your taste buds are looking for. For example, if you've decided your concoction is overly sweet, add chili flakes or hot sauce to bring back some spice. You could also work in some some soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce for added depth and umami flavor.
If apricots don't suit your fancy, there are also dozens of other jam flavors that could pair well with barbecue sauce. For example, orange marmalade would add a similar fresh, tangy, citrus flavor, while fig preserves provide a rich, earthy sweetness.
This unique sauce works wonderfully as a glaze on top of chicken wings, ribs, shrimp, or tofu. It can also make a nice dipping sauce and go well on a burger. The additional sugar in the apricot barbecue sauce can also help with caramelization and adding a nice crust. Just be sure to watch your food carefully as it cooks, as sugar also burns easily if the temperature is too high.