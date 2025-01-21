Grab Some Tortillas And Turn Leftover Sloppy Joes Into A New Meal

Sloppy Joes are a classic American dish, often served at family meals with sides like mac and cheese or french fries. This saucy and messy ground beef mixture is usually served on hamburger buns. However, if you have leftovers, there's no need to stick with tradition. Instead of reaching for another hamburger bun, try using a tortilla to create an entirely new kind of meal with your leftovers, like a Sloppy Joe quesadilla.

This dish takes the familiar flavors of the Sloppy Joe from the night before and adds melted cheeses, like Oaxaca, fontina for an Italian twist, or sharp cheddar with a crispy tortilla. It's a simple process, as you can spread some of the precooked Sloppy Joe mix on a tortilla, sprinkle it with your cheese of choice, and fold it over. From there, heat it in a pan or a griddle until the tortilla turns golden brown and the cheese melts. For more flavor, try adding some sautéed vegetables, or red pepper flakes. Flour tortillas are a standard choice, but many different types of tortillas, like spinach, tomato basil, or gluten-free tcan also be used.