Grab Some Tortillas And Turn Leftover Sloppy Joes Into A New Meal
Sloppy Joes are a classic American dish, often served at family meals with sides like mac and cheese or french fries. This saucy and messy ground beef mixture is usually served on hamburger buns. However, if you have leftovers, there's no need to stick with tradition. Instead of reaching for another hamburger bun, try using a tortilla to create an entirely new kind of meal with your leftovers, like a Sloppy Joe quesadilla.
This dish takes the familiar flavors of the Sloppy Joe from the night before and adds melted cheeses, like Oaxaca, fontina for an Italian twist, or sharp cheddar with a crispy tortilla. It's a simple process, as you can spread some of the precooked Sloppy Joe mix on a tortilla, sprinkle it with your cheese of choice, and fold it over. From there, heat it in a pan or a griddle until the tortilla turns golden brown and the cheese melts. For more flavor, try adding some sautéed vegetables, or red pepper flakes. Flour tortillas are a standard choice, but many different types of tortillas, like spinach, tomato basil, or gluten-free tcan also be used.
More ways you can use Sloppy Joes and tortillas
Quesadillas are a tasty way to use leftover Sloppy Joes, but there are other options. With tortillas, you can make a range of dishes that are both creative and satisfying. For a south-of-the-border twist, try making Sloppy Joe enchiladas. Layer the tortillas, Sloppy Joe mixture, and cheese in a baking dish, bake until bubbly and golden, then top with your favorite enchilada toppings like sour cream, salsa, peppers, and fresh cilantro. You can quickly fold up the tortillas to create delicious Sloppy Joe soft tacos.
If you want something a more filling, try making a Sloppy Joe casserole. This dish combines tortillas, Sloppy Joe mix, cheese, and other ingredients like corn, poblano peppers, green chiles, and beans. You could even add a layer of tater tots for an extra crunch to have a hearty and flavorful meal that's perfect for serving a group. For a fast and simple lunch or dinner, Sloppy Joe wraps are a great choice. Just put some Sloppy Joe mix, a few drops of your favorite hot sauce for a spicier kick, cheese, and your preferred toppings, such as shredded lettuce, premade salsa, diced tomatoes, or even a dollop of sour cream, in a tortilla, and roll it up. You can even heat the wrap in a pan for a couple of minutes on each side for a crispy finish.