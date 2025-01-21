3 Common Types Of Custard And How They Differ

Custard, by its most basic definition, doesn't sound all that exciting: a dish made from a simple blend of eggs and milk (or cream). But as any chef or dessert enthusiast will tell you, custard is so much more than that. The name "custard" doesn't do justice to the vast family of dishes and recipes that bear it. From filled pastries to ice creams to a wide array of savory dishes, custard forms the foundation of some of our favorite culinary creations. There are many types of custard, but three in particular are the most likely to appear in your kitchen: baked custards, stirred custards, and steamed custards.

Though they share the same culinary roots in that simple blend of egg and milk, each type is distinct in taste, texture, and preparation — and, of course, in how they are eaten. Baked and stirred custards, for example, are closer to what most people in the United States consider a stereotypical "custard." These have a long history in Western culinary traditions; they are typically sweetened and often infused with spices like cinnamon or vanilla before being used as toppings or fillings for a variety of desserts — or simply enjoyed on their own. Steamed custards, meanwhile, are more common in Eastern cuisine, and are enjoyed both sweet and savory, at any time of day (not just for dessert, as is most common in the West). But that's only where the distinctions begin.