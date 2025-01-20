The Seasoning Mistake That's Ruining Your Ground Turkey

Out of all the ground meats you might see at the supermarket, ground turkey is an ultra-lean option. Since this poultry contains less fat than beef or pork, you may need to work a bit harder to ensure that it turns out flavorful. One crucial tip is to use additional spices beyond the usual salt and pepper, and be generous with the amounts.

Whether you're making turkey burgers with fresh mushrooms, turkey meatloaf, or ground turkey tacos, mix your raw turkey with salt and pepper at the very least before cooking it. Without these additions, the taste might be more bland or mild than expected, so give your turkey an initial jolt of flavor from the start. Better yet, use a combination of garlic and onion powder, or even an Italian seasoning blend that includes herbs like basil and oregano.

For meals that can handle bolder flavors, like burgers, chili, or tacos, use chili powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. To determine if any seasoning adjustments are necessary, always taste your cooked turkey before serving or proceeding with your recipe. An easy way check the flavor of burgers or meatloaf is to pre-cook a small scoop of the meat mixture in a pan over your stove.