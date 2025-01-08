The Simple Mistake That's Ruining Your Ground Turkey

If you're looking for an easy way to change up your favorite meat-based recipes, swapping out ground beef for a leaner alternative like ground turkey is a worthwhile idea. However, when you're making loaded turkey burgers or pumpkin and turkey chili, the last thing you want to do is overcook your meat and ruin it. Since ground turkey generally has a lower fat content than ground beef or pork, cooking this leaner meat for too long can leave your meals dry and flavorless.

To make perfectly cooked ground turkey, start by heating a skillet with a spoonful of butter or oil. Add in the turkey and allow the meat to cook undisturbed for a few minutes. Then, add your preferred seasonings, break up the turkey with a spatula or wooden spoon, and stir intermittently. A pound of ground turkey can take anywhere between six and 10 minutes to fully cook. However, determining the right time to pull your turkey from the heat can be a hard judgement call, so make sure to keep a close eye on the color of your meat.

Ground turkey is generally done cooking once all the crumbles turn a muted gray or tan color. For added precision, use a food thermometer and remove the turkey from your pan once it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Testing ground meat can be a tad finicky, though, so exercise caution and take your turkey off the heat earlier rather than later — you can cook it more, but can't un-cook it.