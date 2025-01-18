Pickle Brine Is A Game-Changer For Your Salad Dressings

Whether you're making a classic grilled salad or a Southwestern pasta salad, you already know that the dressing is one of the most important factors. While Alex Guarnaschelli's trusted ratio for perfect salad dressing can help you get the right balance of flavors, there's one secret ingredient that will really take your recipe up a few notches: pickle brine. Food Republic asked Chef David Kirschner, CEO & Founder of dineDK Private Dining, for his input on why pickle brine works so well in salads and how much to use.

According to Chef Kirschner, pickle brine's distinct flavor works overtime to bring both a bright tanginess and some sugary notes to your dressing. He adds that you'll want to swap out a bit of the vinegar in your standard dressing recipe when using this trick. "I would recommend replacing half of the vinegar," he told us. "The pickle brine brings sweetness along with its unique flavor and acidity, so it will need that additional vinegar to keep the dressing balanced."

Depending on the type of brine you're using, you may be wondering if you have to strain out any of the seeds or spices. According to Kirschner, sometimes you do, and sometimes you don't. "If you see a lot of whole spices floating in the brine I would strain it, otherwise it isn't necessary," he said. Either way, those seasonings will add all their flavorful goodness to the dressing.