Kale Vs. Kalettes: What's The Difference?

Kalettes, also known as flower sprouts, lollipop kale, or kale sprouts, are the cool new kids in the vegetable world that are quickly stealing the spotlight from their parents. A cross between two superfoods, kale and Brussels sprouts (we'll get into the science later), kalettes combine the best traits of both: Their delicate, ruffled leaves and compact, flower-like shape make them visually appealing while their mild, sweet flavor sets them apart from the earthiness of kale or the bitterness of Brussels sprouts.

While kale is the bright and bold powerhouse we all know and love, it does come with its challenges — blanching, de-stemming, or massaging the leaves are often needed to tame its tougher texture, especially for salads — and while fats like avocado make a massaged-kale salad, it's extra work. Kalettes, on the other hand, provide a much more tender texture straight out of the bag, making them a great choice for a busy weeknight dinner or Sunday meal prep.

Both kalettes and kale are packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, so you're getting a nutritional punch either way. You can roast them, saute them, or include them in a salad, just like kale, with less of the prep time.