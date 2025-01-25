When Baking With Gluten-Free Flour, You'll Need More Extract

If you're entering the world of gluten-free baking after years of experience with all-purpose flour, there can be some growing pains, but a delicious flavor and perfect texture are within reach. One of the first hurdles to overcome is the difference in taste between gluten-free flours and the wheat kind. An easy way to balance out this factor is to add extra vanilla extract — or whatever other extracts you please.

Different gluten-free flours have their own unique flavor notes. Buckwheat flour (which is gluten-free, despite its name) will impart an earthy, slightly grassy taste, while cassava flour is nutty and sorghum flour is more sweet. Depending on your recipe, these extra flavors can be distracting or unwelcome — and some flavored extract can help to cover it up. Whether you choose vanilla, almond, orange, or something else entirely, add a little more than you'd normally use. Adding extra spices like nutmeg, ginger, allspice, cinnamon, or cloves can have a similar effect.

If you try this trick and discover that you've tipped the flavor scales too much, don't worry — your dish is salvageable. A simple fix for too much vanilla extract is to add a tablespoon of citrus juice and zest to freshen up the potentially cloying batter. If too much vanilla has turned your batter bitter, adding some acid in the form of buttermilk or applesauce can help.