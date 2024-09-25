Xanthan Gum Is A Key Ingredient For Pillowy Gluten-Free Cakes

Are you constantly disappointed in your attempts to make desserts like light and airy chantilly cake with berries without the use of standard flour? Unfortunately, cooking and eating gluten-free does come with a few roadblocks, especially in the world of baked goods. However, with the addition of xanthan gum, a fine powder made from the combination of sugar and Xanthomonas campestris bacteria, cakes made without wheat can still be light and fluffy.

When it comes to traditional cake recipes, gluten is usually key to consistency and texture. Proteins in flour combine with liquid to form gluten, which gives classic pastries and cakes an equal balance of structure and elasticity. Without conventional flour, finding an alternative ingredient that performs the same job is crucial. Luckily, with a small portion of xanthan gum, gluten-free cakes are able to hold a decent amount of structure, moisture, and chewiness. Xanthan gum is vegan as well as gluten-free, which makes this powdery substance appealing to home chefs with such dietary restrictions.

Besides serving as both a stabilizer and thickening agent for many different foods, when used in baking recipes, xanthan gum produces a gel-like consistency when combined with water. This viscous, moisture-rich liquid not only holds cakes together but ensures they have a soft consistency. Yet before you start adding in xanthan gum to your at-home bakes, read the ingredients list of your go-to gluten-free flour.