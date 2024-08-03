Is Buckwheat Flour Gluten-Free?

Whether you have Celiac disease or you just want to limit the amount of gluten in your diet, you might be overwhelmed determining which food ingredients are truly gluten-free. It's pretty common knowledge that all forms of barley, wheat, rye, and triticale contain gluten, but it can be particularly confusing when it comes to ingredients with "wheat" in the name that can still be safe to eat. Case in point: buckwheat.

Despite its name, it isn't associated with wheat at all. Its seeds are considered pseudograins, which means that they look like grains but aren't classified as such on a botanical level. While grains are plant foods from the Poaceae family, pseudograins come from different plant groups. Buckwheat comes from the Polygonaceae family and is more similar to rhubarb. The seeds contain more of the antioxidant rutin, which offers many nutritional benefits, too.

Bear in mind that buckwheat is gluten-free in its natural form, but cross-contamination is a possibility when it's processed into flour if the equipment used also processes ingredients containing gluten. To make shopping for gluten-free products easier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires foods labeled "gluten-free" to contain less than 20 parts per million. For these reasons, it's important to look for a "no gluten" or similar label to confirm that the buckwheat flour you're buying is, in fact, free of gluten. Then, you can be assured of using it safely in your cooking and baking recipes at home.