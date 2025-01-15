Anthony Bourdain Considered One French Cut Of Steak 'Poor Man's Filet'

Anthony Bourdain was a chef, a travel documentarian, and an accomplished author, but above all things, he was a man of the people. Equally as at home eating his favorite pastrami sandwich as a Michelin-starred meal, Bourdain clearly took great pride in making high-quality food accessible to those not already in the know. One such example is his effort to bring high-quality, lower-cost steak to the masses in the form of filet de romsteck, otherwise known as faux-filet.

"The elusive filet de romsteck [is] a cylindrical column of beef about a foot long, a tasty, fairly tender, and completely trimmed hunk that resembles filet mignon," Bourdain wrote in an article for the New York Times in July 2000. This lesser-known cut is carved from the larger coeur de romsteck, which is generally considered the cheapest cut from the rump. From there, it's divided into thick, delicious steaks known as pavé de romsteck. The meat is marbled and rich, and it cooks into a tender, soft bite reminiscent of your favorite tenderloin.

Given its relative anonymity in the United States, you may not be able to walk into a grocery store and walk out with a pavé de romsteck. But according to Bourdain, this cut may be available at a local butcher, especially if they're French and you give them some advance notice.