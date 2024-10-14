Faux-Filet Is The Tender Cut Of Steak From France You Should Know About

Among France's gastronomic contributions is one of the best cuts of steak known as the faux-filet. Because French butchery techniques — and the cuts of meat resulting from them — are different from those in America, the faux-filet does not have an exact English equivalent. Many Gallic butcher's diagrams show it being sandwiched between the entrecôte (our rib-eye) and the 'rumsteck' (our rump steak). In some diagrams, the 'aloyau' (which translates as sirloin) comes between the faux-filet and the entrecôte. Confusing as this may be, using American butchering cuts, it is cut from the cow's upper sirloin section, thus its closest equivalent is the sirloin steak.

Translated as 'false filet,' the faux-filet got its name because it is located in an area close to, but not the same as, the tenderloin ('filet' in French). Still, don't let the word 'faux' in the name deter you. If you consider exactly where on the cow the faux-filet comes from, it's much easier to understand its most alluring qualities. Marrying the well-marbled juiciness of the meatier cuts like rib-eye with the uber-lean-but-buttery-soft tenderloin creates a steak that is a little bit of both. If you enjoy that delectable combination of rich, juicy, and tender, then cuts like the faux-filet should be your go-to. While you may not be able to find the perfect cut of this steak at the store, your local butcher may be able to source it for you.