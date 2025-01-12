Why It Pays To Soak Sweet Potato Fries Before Baking

There's nothing worse than a soggy fry. In fact, one of the key characteristics of a top-tier sweet potato fry is its warm, golden-brown crispness. To ensure your homemade french fries hit the mark, try soaking your sweet potato fries in water before baking — this simple step helps prevent your side dish from turning into a mushy mess.

Potatoes are naturally starchy, which helps create the fluffy interior perfect for french fries. While you want the inside of your fry to be soft, the starch on the surface can prevent water from evaporating during cooking. The result: an unappetizing, soggy fry. By soaking your cut sweet potato fries in water before baking (or frying), you remove the surface starch and allow the browning process to begin.

To soak potatoes for crispy, golden homemade fries, chop your potatoes into ½-inch-wide pieces and place them in a large bowl or pot of cool water. Let them soak for anywhere between 10 minutes and one hour. You should be able to see the white starch collecting at the bottom of the bowl or clouding up the water. Once soaked, drain, rinse, and pat the fries completely dry before seasoning. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, and then cook for another 17 minutes or so before diving in.