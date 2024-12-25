The Mistake That's Ruining Your Sweet Potato Fries

Homemade sweet potato fries can make any meal a little more delicious. The mild sweetness of the potatoes mixed with a crispy, salty exterior makes them an ideal snack or side dish, and you can spice them up with all sorts of flavorings, or dip them in almost any sauce (we like using avocado mayo, for the record). Unless you're deep frying the fries, however, the results can be soggy if you're not careful. Piling sweet potato fries onto a sheet tray in a jumbled heap is probably the biggest mistake you can make, potentially ruining the entire batch. Instead, be sure to bake sweet potato fries in a single layer so that they don't touch each other.

If you've ever roasted a sweet potato, you know that they get very soft with too much time in the oven. The goal is to cook the outside of the fries quickly so that they dry out and get crispy, and the only way to do that is to make sure that each fry comes in contact with the hot surface of the pan. You also don't want the fries to touch so that they don't steam each other, rather than bake. This will also ensure that the heat from the oven will be able to reach all around the sides of each fry, in the places where they're not touching the pan.