How To Easily Make S'mores In The Oven

A campfire is, arguably, the best way to make s'mores. Even when the Girl Scouts published the first official s'mores recipe, they used a campfire to make the beloved treats. You just can't get the woodsy, smoky flavor that the flames add to the marshmallows — or the burnt edges that many people love — with other methods.

However, building a campfire, or even using a fire pit, isn't always an option, and if weather happens, it's not as much fun to roast marshmallows in the rain. When you just can't wait to satisfy your s'mores craving, though, turn to your oven for a fantastic substitute to get toasted marshmallows and melted chocolate. All you need is the layers of graham cracker halves, chocolate bar halves, and marshmallows on a baking sheet with parchment paper and the oven set on high broil.

The amount of time it takes to brown the marshmallows — around 40 seconds to three minutes — will depend on how close you set the oven rack to the broiler burner (or flames if you have a gas stove). If you like them more well done, a topic of debate as seen with Martha Stewart s'mores, you can leave them in the oven longer before gently pushing down the top graham cracker for a gooey delight.