How To Easily Make S'mores In The Oven
A campfire is, arguably, the best way to make s'mores. Even when the Girl Scouts published the first official s'mores recipe, they used a campfire to make the beloved treats. You just can't get the woodsy, smoky flavor that the flames add to the marshmallows — or the burnt edges that many people love — with other methods.
However, building a campfire, or even using a fire pit, isn't always an option, and if weather happens, it's not as much fun to roast marshmallows in the rain. When you just can't wait to satisfy your s'mores craving, though, turn to your oven for a fantastic substitute to get toasted marshmallows and melted chocolate. All you need is the layers of graham cracker halves, chocolate bar halves, and marshmallows on a baking sheet with parchment paper and the oven set on high broil.
The amount of time it takes to brown the marshmallows — around 40 seconds to three minutes — will depend on how close you set the oven rack to the broiler burner (or flames if you have a gas stove). If you like them more well done, a topic of debate as seen with Martha Stewart s'mores, you can leave them in the oven longer before gently pushing down the top graham cracker for a gooey delight.
Other campfire-free ways to make creative s'mores
Aside from making s'mores in the oven, bakers far and wide have found other ways to heat up this sweet snack indoors at any time of year. One approach is to use the stovetop — electric or gas — and carefully use the high heat from the burner to brown a skewered marshmallow. Be mindful not to tilt the marshmallow downward because it could fall off as it heats up, and rotate it periodically for an even browning. You can even use this technique with a grill.
Another method is to stack the ingredients (as you would with the oven) and brown them in an air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for two minutes. On the other hand, you could layer the ingredients on a plate and heat them in a microwave for 15 seconds — although, you may need to increase the time for lower-watt microwaves, or turn your plate in between heating if your appliance doesn't have a turntable.
While people have varied ideas and opinions about how to cook s'mores, there are even more preferences when it comes to toppings. From swapping the graham crackers for cookies (like ginger snap, shortbread, or Oreos) to adding slices of fruit (like strawberries, apples, or nectarines), you can make s'mores creative with numerous ingredients. Some other favorites and unique options include peanut butter, pretzels, bacon, chili powder, and potato chips.