Give Leftover Mac And Cheese New Life With A Tex-Mex Inspired Spin
Sometimes, more is more. If you're looking for a mind-blowing ultra-cheesy way to level up your quesadillas, try the bold but brilliant mac and cheese quesadillas. For this recipe, you will need flour tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, mac and cheese (store bought or homemade), and whatever other fillings suit your fancy. First, sprinkle a layer of shredded cheese on your tortilla for maximized cheesiness. Then ladle some hot and cheesy mac and cheese into your quesadillas. Toss in some black beans or bacon bits, and maybe even a few jalapeño peppers if you like things spicy, and then throw it on a griddle or a panini press for a crispy, cheesy, macaroni delight.
For a perfect mac and cheese quesadilla, make sure to layer your shredded cheese on both the top and bottom of the tortilla to help glue everything together as it melts. As for your mac and cheese, it will taste best if it's fresh, but not steaming hot. A cheddar-based mac and cheese is a classic choice, but a white Parmesan mac and cheese can bring a sharpness and sophistication. Then it's time to fry your quesadilla — If you're frying it in a griddle, be generous with the butter for a fully golden, crispy tortilla. And finally, just to note, as tempting as it can be, be careful not to overfill your quesadilla — keep the macaroni to just one half of the tortilla so you can fold and grill it properly.
Customize your mac and cheese quesadilla
The beauty of mac and cheese quesadillas is that they are endlessly customizable, and so you can layer in all kinds of unique ingredients. There is no need to stop at mac and cheese, you can add in some other creamy cheese intensifiers to really up the ante. Maybe add a drizzle of ranch dressing for a tailgate kick. Or toss a dollop of ricotta or even whipped blue cheese on top of the noodles before grilling for a complementary yet contrasting cheese profile.
Whether it's squash blossoms for a sophisticated note or some slices of grilled chicken for a protein punch, there is truly no reason to feel hemmed in by any limitations. Add a sprinkle of fresh herbs like chives or parsley for a burst of flavor, or the ever-controversial cilantro for a more authentic quesadilla flavor combo. If you want to get even more experimental, you can take your quesadilla on a journey to Italy by using fontina and Parmesan cheese instead of a Mexican or cheddar blend and add some roasted red peppers instead of jalapeños — this will go best with a Parmesan-based mac and cheese!