Give Leftover Mac And Cheese New Life With A Tex-Mex Inspired Spin

Sometimes, more is more. If you're looking for a mind-blowing ultra-cheesy way to level up your quesadillas, try the bold but brilliant mac and cheese quesadillas. For this recipe, you will need flour tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, mac and cheese (store bought or homemade), and whatever other fillings suit your fancy. First, sprinkle a layer of shredded cheese on your tortilla for maximized cheesiness. Then ladle some hot and cheesy mac and cheese into your quesadillas. Toss in some black beans or bacon bits, and maybe even a few jalapeño peppers if you like things spicy, and then throw it on a griddle or a panini press for a crispy, cheesy, macaroni delight.

For a perfect mac and cheese quesadilla, make sure to layer your shredded cheese on both the top and bottom of the tortilla to help glue everything together as it melts. As for your mac and cheese, it will taste best if it's fresh, but not steaming hot. A cheddar-based mac and cheese is a classic choice, but a white Parmesan mac and cheese can bring a sharpness and sophistication. Then it's time to fry your quesadilla — If you're frying it in a griddle, be generous with the butter for a fully golden, crispy tortilla. And finally, just to note, as tempting as it can be, be careful not to overfill your quesadilla — keep the macaroni to just one half of the tortilla so you can fold and grill it properly.