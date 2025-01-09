Coddled Vs Poached Eggs: Here's What Sets Them Apart

If you've never seen a coddled egg on a brunch menu, it's not your imagination. While coddling is a delicious way to gently cook eggs, it's not exactly conducive to short-order cooking. The most common process is to crack an egg into a greased ramekin, then simmer it on the stove — either covered or in containers with covers, like small Ball jars. You can also cook coddled eggs in a water bath in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coddling is, however, one of the gentlest ways to cook an egg, and the results are worth it. When done just right, coddled eggs have a very soft texture and glossy, satiny yolks.

There are some pluses and minuses to coddling. First of all, not everyone has a collection of ramekins on hand, and it's easy to forget them in the oven or on the stove unless you set a timer. However, you can make a whole batch in the oven or a large pot at the same time, which makes them ideal for serving a group. They also make quite a show as the centerpiece of a plate, and you can add extras like mushrooms, peppers, cheese, and meat right into the ramekin and cook everything together.

Coddled eggs are sometimes used in Caesar salad dressing to create a creamy texture. They're also very elegant served simply with some toast "soldiers," which are pieces of toast cut into sticks — perfect for dipping and stabbing into the soft yolk.