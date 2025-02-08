Apple Juice Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

There's nothing more American than harvesting the country's number one fruit, smashing it to pieces, and then drinking the juice of 25 apples in a single gallon jug without batting an eye. But if you're going to partake in the nectar of the gods — without cranking the press yourself — you've gotta nail down the best apple juice brand on the shelves.

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like apple juice leans in pretty hard on the nostalgia of simpler days. Perhaps it's because of the implied old-timey-ness of apple juice production, or it's because I rarely drink apple juice anymore (and if I do, it's a Washington apple cocktail — or it's just a straight apple pie), but this pure, apple-y liquid stuff seems primed for the kids' table. (Am I actually getting buzzed on the natural sugars in fruit?) Regardless, it's time to relentlessly judge these store-bought brands and rank them worst to best. From house signature labels to stalwarts of the industry — and a few outsiders that evoke warm fuzzies in the eco-friendly department — apple juice is a winner for kids, and kids at heart. But there can only be one apple juice at the top of the heap. Bottoms up — and cheers to "The Apple Dumpling Gang." Wait, they had nothing to do with apples. If you know, you know ...