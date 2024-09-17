The Washington Apple Cocktail Is The Drink Appletini Fans Should Try

The Washington apple cocktail is the kind of drink you can sip on all year round. It is tart enough to be refreshing in warm weather but has a flavor profile that fits comfortably in the cooler seasons of the year. It's sweet but surprisingly well-balanced, and it could not be simpler to make.

The Washington apple combines equal parts Canadian whisky, sour apple schnapps, and sweetened cranberry juice. Just shake everything together in a cocktail shaker (or jar with a tight-fitting lid) and strain it into a chilled martini glass. The result is a sweet-tart concoction that goes down easy but does not taste cloying on account of the sharp whisky and tartness of the other two ingredients.

If it does lean too sweet for you, add in a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, or opt for cranberry juice with less sugar. Too tart? Swap the sour apple schnapps for another apple liqueur, such as brandy-based Calvados, or incorporate a touch of simple syrup. No matter how you shake it up, be sure to garnish with a thin slice of fresh apple. For the best results, select one of the apple varieties that are slow to brown, and give them a spritz of lemon juice to both delay any discoloration and reinforce the tart apple flavor profile.