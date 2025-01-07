A Genius 4-Finger Hack Is The Easiest And Fastest Way To Crimp Pie Crust

A vital step to making any homemade pie — before it slides into the oven — is to crimp the crust. Crimping is the process of folding and pinching the edges of the dough to create an attractive presentation and prevent the crust from imploding or any filling sliding out. Sure, you can use your artistic skills and create a pleated or braided crimp, but there is nothing wrong with the tried-and-true classic crimp: the v-shaped fold. But, as with many baking techniques, the crimp is easier said than done. So to avoid any frustration from an uneven crimped crust, the next time you are whipping up an easy apple or maple pumpkin pie, try using your hand as a guide.

Use your fingers as a gauge and gently press the dough between your interdigits. This will keep your spacing even and your crimps the same size. To prevent the dough from sticking to your palms or fingers, lightly oil your hands first. You can also dust your hands with flour, but you'll have to reapply every so often.