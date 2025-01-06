The Secret Ingredient To Amplify The Flavors Of Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut squash soup is yummy, warm, creamy, and often features a light spice that makes it delectable. How can this comforting soup recipe possibly get any better? The secret touch: use maple syrup in your next pot. Adding just a tiny bit of maple syrup helps to draw out earthy flavors and adds a touch of extra sweetness that enhances the natural sugars in the dish. Typically, real syrup provides notes of caramel with a slight floral or woodsy finish. When paired with the toasted, nutty, and rich butternut squash, you get a soup with loads of flavor and subtle nuances.
To get things started, you need to roast your squash. The absolute best way to cook your squash in the oven is to split it into halves, coat it with cooking oil, place it cut-side down on a baking sheet, and cook until the flesh is soft at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes. Roasting allows the squash's natural sugars to break down, creating a rich, sweet, and deeply aromatic flavor.
After roasting the squash, saute garlic or onions for a touch of umami. Then, add your lightly cooled butternut squash (with the skin removed) to a blender along with vegetable broth, the garlic and onion mixture, and one teaspoon of maple syrup. Blend the mixture until smooth before returning it to the pot to heat. From here, make sure to taste the soup and add seasonings of your choice, especially salt and pepper, before serving.
More ways to elevate your butternut squash soup
While maple syrup gives butternut squash soup a considerable edge, other ingredients can further enhance its flavor. For example, add a small dash of nutmeg for a lightly spiced, nutty taste, use fresh sage for a bright yet earthy spin, or rosemary for a woodsy, peppery, and herbaceous undertone.
Another delicious addition that some recipes include is heavy cream. Streaming in around ½ cup of cream during the blending process can help create a thick, lush soup. For a vegan option, try using full-fat coconut milk for a super-rich and decadent texture. The added liquid makes the soup remarkably smooth and comforting.
While adding ingredients to this dish is undoubtedly a great way to elevate it, don't overlook pairing it with the right sides for an unforgettable meal. Complement this autumnal-flavored soup with a quintessential sourdough loaf of bread. The thick, soft bread with a crunchy exterior is perfect for soaking up the tasty soup (and, of course, for a slab of butter). Better yet, take homemade bread and make the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich with loads of gooey, melty cheese and toasted bread. It's ideal for dunking, giving you a bite that combines savory cheese with the complex flavors of butternut squash soup.