Here's Exactly What To Do If You Forgot To Add Yeast To Your Dough

It's happened to everyone. You're traipsing around your kitchen, mixing and measuring ingredients for what you know will be the most irresistible loaf of bread you've ever made. Everything is going smoothly. You feel like Martha Stewart herself. But when you finally let the dough rest, a realization hits you: The unopened yeast packet is still sitting on the counter — or you were focused on finding out how to test your yeast and forgot to put it in. No leavening agent may seem like an insurmountable omission — but don't throw away your baking influencer dreams yet. Food Republic spoke to Sheena Otto, resident baker at Brooklyn's Park Slope Farmers Market, and she insists that all is not lost — in fact, when it comes to how long dough can sit before you add in the missing yeast, she stated, "The limit does not exist."

Yeast eats any sugar in your dough and converts starches into sugar so it can eat those, too — and when it eats, it produces carbon dioxide, alcohol, and organic acid. Those bubbles get trapped in the gluten, causing the dough to rise. So if you forgot to add yeast, it won't be long before you see its effect (or lack thereof).

"You will probably notice after an hour or two that the dough is either not rising at all or only rising a little bit," Otto told us. "You can safely add the yeast and continue with your recipe, restarting your clock to begin when the yeast was added."