How To Store A Block Of Yeast, Both Active Dry And Instant

It may not show many signs of activity, but bakers should never forget that yeast is alive, and you need to store it properly to maintain its potency. When it comes to storage methods, the difference between active dry and instant yeast is negligible, as they both benefit from the same practices. Both also come in either powdered form or vacuum-sealed blocks — and since the latter are bigger bulk purchases, knowing how to store them is vital to get your money's worth.

Keep in mind that air, heat, and moisture are the biggest enemies of yeast blocks, so storage revolves around using an airtight vessel and keeping them in a low temperature environment. Left unopened, active dry and instant yeast blocks stay shelf stable for up to two years, but once opened, the bricks break apart into fine powder and are best transferred into resealable bags or containers.

In the fridge, both dry and instant yeast last up to four months before they start dying off. But if you want to extend that lifespan to at least six months, store yeast in the freezer. To prevent thawing and refreezing unused yeast over and over, you can measure out small portions into individual zip-top bags, put those into a bigger resealable bag, and stick that in the coldest part of your freezer. That way, you only need to take out one bag at a time to thaw. Meanwhile, fresh yeast is another animal entirely. It's far less shelf-stable and requires more delicate handling.