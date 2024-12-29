How To Test Your Yeast Before You Bake (And Why You Need To)

If you're preparing to make bread or any other baked good requiring yeast, such as the classic Parker House rolls recipe, there's an important step you may not realize you need to do: test your yeast. Failure to do it is a risk that can result in wasted ingredients or a poor final product that is anything but the golden, fluffy treat you were expecting.

Yeast can go bad for various reasons — exposure to air and moisture, improper storage, or lost potency due to aging (using old yeast is one of the common mistakes people make with homemade pizza dough). Even if yeast is not yet past its expiration date, it can lose its viability, while an expired yeast can still be active and usable. So, before committing your ingredients to the mixing bowl, how can you know if your yeast is good?

A simple test, known as proofing, can soon tell you if your leavening agent is alive and potent. The type of yeast you're using determines which proofing method should be implemented.