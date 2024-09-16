What's The Difference Between Active Dry Vs Instant Yeast?

Yeast is used in virtually all baked goods and is responsible for dough rising. So, what's the difference between active dry and instant yeast? Ultimately, it's the same product but different structures — active dry yeast needs to dissolve in water for it to 'activate', while instant yeast can be mixed directly into your dry ingredients due to it being more finely milled.

Active dry yeast is the more commonly used of the two, even though it requires more work. To activate active dry yeast (a process also called proofing or blooming), mix a spoonful of yeast into a bowl of warm water and sprinkle in some sugar. The water dissolves the yeast particles which then 'eat' the sugar, i.e. transform it into carbon dioxide gas. After a few minutes, you should see a foamy substance form on top of the water. If nothing happens, there's a good chance the yeast is dead (which sounds harsh, but remember that it is actually a living organism).

This test is actually why active dry yeast is more popular than instant yeast. With instant yeast, you have no way of knowing if the yeast is still good until you proof your dough, and by then, you could have wasted your time and ingredients. However, if your instant yeast is good, then you can cut your baking time drastically as instant yeast releases more CO2, making dough rise higher and faster than active dry yeast.