How To Recreate Squid Game's Dosirak, A Traditional Korean Lunch, At Home

The insanely popular Netflix show Squid Game is back for another season! While the series certainly pulls fans in with its high-stakes game play and compelling dystopian setting, it also shines a light on certain aspects of Korean culture that unfamiliar viewers are intrigued by. For instance, in Episode 4 of Season 2, the players are served neat-looking lunches known as dosiraks. These Korean lunch boxes are now being recreated all over TikTok, helping the show's popularity to expand into the world of cooking. If you want to feel immersed in Squid Game, you can make your own dosirak that replicates the one shown in the episode.

"Dosirak" is a Korean term that simply refers to a packed meal (and the box it's served in), typically made for lunchtime. To get started with your Squid Game-inspired lunch, you'll need a dosirak box, cooked white rice, Korean fish sausage, a fried egg, kimchi, soy-braised black beans, and dried anchovies. That list may look lengthy, but assembling the dosirak itself is quite simple. Cook your rice in any way you prefer; slice and fry the sausage before arranging it on top of the bed of rice in the container; then layer on the kimchi, beans, and anchovies before topping it off with the egg. You can enjoy each part separately, or shake the components together for a more traditional take.