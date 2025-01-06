Can You Make Beef Tallow In An Air Fryer?

Making tallow, aka rendered beef fat, is often a time-consuming job that requires careful monitoring. Fatty trimmings of beef are traditionally cooked low and slow over a long period of time. If you don't have four hours to watch a pot over your stove, you may wonder if your air fryer can do the same job more efficiently. There are actually a few pros and cons to using this appliance to make your next batch of tallow.

With your air fryer, you can greatly reduce the time it takes to render a pool of this beefy elixir. Since these tools work by heating food through the circulation of hot air, your fat scraps can brown and melt in less than half the usual time, due to the extra heat exposure. You can render the fat at a lower temperature, like 300 degrees Fahrenheit, for a slightly longer cooking time, or cook it at 400 degrees for up to 15 minutes.

You'll want to put the fat scraps on a tray that's safe for use in your air fryer, so the tallow conveniently pools in the dish (and doesn't drip down onto the heating element!). Check on your scraps every five minutes and flip them occasionally to prevent over-browning. Once your tray is filled with liquid fat and the beef bits have shriveled up and browned on all sides, strain the tallow and store in the refrigerator. That being said, pulling this off might still come with a few safety risks.