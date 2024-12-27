How You Can Incorporate Sourdough Discards Into Pizza Dough

When you've spent so much time feeding and tending to a sourdough starter, it can be painful to simply throw it away. Good news; you don't have to! According to Serhan Ayhan, Pizza Consultant to Krave It – home of the Dubai chocolate dessert pizza — you can incorporate sourdough discards into pizza dough, provided you've been tending to it properly.

Amongst chefs, it's no secret that sourdough pizza rules, but the state of your starter can really affect the results. "Sourdough discards can be tricky to work with, especially with pizzas and especially given how mature the discard is," Ayhan says. "If the discard is overly acidic it may lack the leavening power to properly ferment dough and allow for it to rise." A mature starter that hasn't been fed properly has a build-up of lactic acid bacteria, the key element in creating sourdough's tart taste. In overabundance, it sabotages the effectiveness of yeast (the usual leavener for pizza dough) and creates an imbalance of flavors, ruining both the flavor and texture of your pie.

"If using strictly sourdough, I recommend using a starter that has been properly fed regularly and should not exhibit an overly vinegar odor," Ayhan tells us. "If using a discard, try a combination of discard with commercial yeast." That extra boost of yeast provides insurance against pitfalls with rising. Incorporating the starter into your dough is relatively easy, but Ayhan has another unorthodox trick to make the mixture as stable and delicious as possible.