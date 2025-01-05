The Nebraska Restaurant That Sends Guests Back To The Wild West

If you're in the Midwest, specifically Ogallala, Nebraska, then you can take a step back in time to experience the Wild West at Front Street Steakhouse. Part of a larger complex designed to replicate a frontier town, the restaurant transports visitors to the spirit of cattle drives and cowboy culture. Housed in a building styled after America's storied West, it features rustic wooden interiors, and authentic regional memorabilia, creating a dining experience filled with history.

The menu emphasizes hearty, frontier-style dishes, with a strong focus on American cuisine, like Chicken Fried Steak. Other highlights include the Ogallala Steak Sandwich, made with shaved rib meat that's grilled with peppers and onions and finished with melted Swiss cheese, and the Campfire Burger, topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and an onion ring. Diners can also enjoy a twist on a truly Nebraskan delicacy — a Cheese Frenchee — as Front Street Steakhouse adds grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing to this grilled cheese masterpiece.

Front Street Steakhouse isn't just about great food, it's a peek into Ogallala's Wild West roots. Starting in the late 19th century, Ogallala became a central hub for the cattle trade, earning a reputation as a major gateway to the Northern Plains during that era. The restaurant is part of a larger complex that was built in 1964 and includes a free Cowboy Museum, where visitors can explore artifacts from the town's cattle-driving times.