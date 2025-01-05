The Nebraska Restaurant That Sends Guests Back To The Wild West
If you're in the Midwest, specifically Ogallala, Nebraska, then you can take a step back in time to experience the Wild West at Front Street Steakhouse. Part of a larger complex designed to replicate a frontier town, the restaurant transports visitors to the spirit of cattle drives and cowboy culture. Housed in a building styled after America's storied West, it features rustic wooden interiors, and authentic regional memorabilia, creating a dining experience filled with history.
The menu emphasizes hearty, frontier-style dishes, with a strong focus on American cuisine, like Chicken Fried Steak. Other highlights include the Ogallala Steak Sandwich, made with shaved rib meat that's grilled with peppers and onions and finished with melted Swiss cheese, and the Campfire Burger, topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and an onion ring. Diners can also enjoy a twist on a truly Nebraskan delicacy — a Cheese Frenchee — as Front Street Steakhouse adds grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing to this grilled cheese masterpiece.
Front Street Steakhouse isn't just about great food, it's a peek into Ogallala's Wild West roots. Starting in the late 19th century, Ogallala became a central hub for the cattle trade, earning a reputation as a major gateway to the Northern Plains during that era. The restaurant is part of a larger complex that was built in 1964 and includes a free Cowboy Museum, where visitors can explore artifacts from the town's cattle-driving times.
A complete Wild West experience
Beyond its menu, Front Street Steakhouse is at the center of a larger Wild West experience. The complex is also home to the Crystal Palace Revue, which has recently entered its 60th season of musical and theatrical production. The show runs from Memorial Day weekend to mid-August, and brings the days of old to life with fistfights, saloon girls, pioneers, cowboys, gunfights, music, and dance, offering a look into frontier drama. Cast members, often drawn from local high schools and colleges, add a community touch to this long-standing tradition.
Next to the restaurant, you will find the General Store, which has a selection of Western-themed souvenirs and locally made products. This recreation of a frontier shop gives guests the chance to bring a bit of the experience home. The complex also features a saloon, where visitors can sip on signature drinks like the Cowboys Rest, The Madame', or The Ogallala Aquafir, in a setting that feels right out of the 19th century. You can also pick from a selection of several locally distilled whiskeys (or whiskies).
Front Street Steakhouse is a Midwestern hotspot to enjoy a delicious meal, watch live entertainment, and discover historical facts about Nebraska's Wild West era. The restaurant is popular with both tourists and locals due to its exceptional ability to preserve and showcase the spirit of Ogallala and the American West and is on the National Register of Historic Places.