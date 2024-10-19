Several Whiskeys (And Whiskies), Explained By Distillers And Mixologists

If you're picturing an ice-cold, bourbon porch pounder guzzled from a red plastic cup, or a 25 year single malt scotch sipped neat to smooth jazz ... you're picturing whiskey right? (Wait — or, is it whisky?) Lucky you, we tapped a few pros to float the details on the spirit powering a $69 billion global industry.

Our expert panel starts out like this: A pitmaster, a bartender, and a couple distillers walk into a bar. But, instead of a punchline, they're offering us real whiskey wisdom you can tuck in your back pocket. Nashville's Peg Leg Porker owner and pitmaster Carey Bringle fires up the smoker along with the "World's Best Bourbon" from Peg Leg Porker Spirits; former Los Angeles mixologist and cocktail program designer Alisa Berhorst of Tom's Oyster Bar slings drinks and enlightening perspective; and TX Whiskey head distiller Evan Brewer as well as head blender Craig Blair of TX Whiskey bottle insight that goes down smooth as a Rusty Nail. (It's a cocktail — and it's delicious).

Japanese to Irish, single malt to blended, and whiskey to ... um, whisky-without-the-E, we're setting 'em up and knocking 'em back to bring you everything you need to know about this smoky, sweet, malty, earthy, peaty, spicy spirit. Grab a proper rocks glass and pour yourself a taste of the whiskey life.