Forget Bread And Butter, Bread And Tinned Fish Are A Power Couple
Tinned fish has been around since the very early 19th century, and the market has only expanded to keep up with the convenient and nutritious food. Still, it has become so commonplace that it is sometimes overlooked or seen as inferior to fresh fish. This couldn't be further from the truth; in fact, a canned seafood sandwich is hailed by professional chefs as a filling and satisfying meal. The British even eat kippers on toast as a traditional (and comforting) meal for breakfast. If you think about it, oily fish bring that luxurious richness to bread that butter does, but with texture, protein, and an irresistible brininess that dairy just can't match — making canned fish the perfect pairing for a thick slice of toast.
The best thing about bread and tinned fish is that, as straightforward as it sounds, there is a huge variety to explore. Canned fish doesn't just mean tuna — you can opt for salmon, mackerel, cod, or even canned clams, to name a few. As far as bread goes, there is no lack of options. From your own homemade sourdough farm loaf to a store-bought artisanal seeded loaf, there's no reason to settle for a boring sandwich.
What's more, don't fall into the trap of limiting your ingredients. While bread and butter can stand on their own, bread and tinned fish can be transformed by additional flavors and textures: onions, lettuce, pickles, the works. In this case, the world is literally your oyster.
How to upgrade and store tinned fish sandwiches
If you're packing a tinned fish sandwich to be enjoyed later, there will be more considerations than if you're planning to eat it right away. The sooner the consumption, the more wiggle room you have with flavors and textures. A smoky canned salmon on Øland wheat bread is the perfect comfort sandwich, and easily customizable with your favorite toppings. Salmon is a great choice not only for its nutritional value, but it's a milder and perhaps more familiar flavor that pairs well with just about everything.
Sardines and anchovies are also popular choices but don't mistakenly group them all together. These pack more of a brinier punch than other seafood and are affordable and abundant in stores. Even so, you can reach very different taste profiles with each of them. Arugula, lemon juice, and even grated parmesan are all bolder, bright flavors that pair well with sardines. For anchovies, tomatoes are a classic partner, along with mustard and dill.
To keep your sandwich fresh, make sure to wrap your tinned fish sandwich in a healthy amount of plastic or aluminum foil. This will maintain the freshness of the fish as well as possible. If you want to refrigerate the sandwich, keep in mind that the longer it stays in the fridge, the soggier your bread will become. This won't compromise any flavors; it will just alter the consistency and potentially the structure of the sandwich, especially if you used a softer bread to begin with. And frankly, no one likes mushy bread.