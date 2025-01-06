Forget Bread And Butter, Bread And Tinned Fish Are A Power Couple

Tinned fish has been around since the very early 19th century, and the market has only expanded to keep up with the convenient and nutritious food. Still, it has become so commonplace that it is sometimes overlooked or seen as inferior to fresh fish. This couldn't be further from the truth; in fact, a canned seafood sandwich is hailed by professional chefs as a filling and satisfying meal. The British even eat kippers on toast as a traditional (and comforting) meal for breakfast. If you think about it, oily fish bring that luxurious richness to bread that butter does, but with texture, protein, and an irresistible brininess that dairy just can't match — making canned fish the perfect pairing for a thick slice of toast.

The best thing about bread and tinned fish is that, as straightforward as it sounds, there is a huge variety to explore. Canned fish doesn't just mean tuna — you can opt for salmon, mackerel, cod, or even canned clams, to name a few. As far as bread goes, there is no lack of options. From your own homemade sourdough farm loaf to a store-bought artisanal seeded loaf, there's no reason to settle for a boring sandwich.

What's more, don't fall into the trap of limiting your ingredients. While bread and butter can stand on their own, bread and tinned fish can be transformed by additional flavors and textures: onions, lettuce, pickles, the works. In this case, the world is literally your oyster.