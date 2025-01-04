Elevate Your Roast Chicken With A Sweet And Spicy Flair

It doesn't get much better than a good roast chicken. There's a reason that this humble family dish is so beloved, the centrepiece of meals around the world, and found at home and in Michelin starred kitchens alike. It's an exercise in the beauty of simplicity — a few common ingredients coming together to create something wonderfully complex and flavorful. A good bird also makes for a worthy canvas to experiment with. As great as those classic combinations like lemon, rosemary, thyme, and garlic are, you shouldn't feel corralled — why not go free-range with your cooking?

You could, for example, bring a sweet and spicy flair to your next roast chicken. Taking some inspiration from Middle Eastern cookery could seriously upgrade your Sunday lunch. Chicken has a gorgeous savory flavor which pairs well with spices, and would contrast nicely with the aromatic sweetness of spices like cinnamon, cumin, dried chile, and allspice. They'll bring a depth and complexity to roast chicken that will elevate it to new heights. These spices don't just complement the chicken, either — the right combination of aromatics will enhance each others' flavors, sweetness paring down the heat of spice and drawing out its peppery, earthy notes, and the chile deepening cinnamon's sweetness — all of which comes together to give you a truly showstopping chicken. This is a combination that'll bring yet more warmth to an already comforting dish, and makes for a great centrepiece for a family meal (or an easy solo weeknight dinner).