Tangerine Is The Subtle Ingredient That Elevates Roast Chicken
From the family dinner table to the finest French restaurants, it is a truth universally acknowledged that roast chicken is simply great. There's something about it — meaty, juicy, and crispy — with a comforting, beautifully warm flavor. While it's remarkably tasty on its own, there are nearly infinite secret ingredients you can add to upgrade your roast chicken.
Citrus is a tried-and-true addition — it works particularly well when paired with spices like za'atar — but one fruit you might not have thought to use is tangerine. It makes for a sweeter, truly unctuous roast. Just stuff the bird with halved tangerines and aromatics like fresh rosemary and thyme, drizzle with some of the tangerine's juice and honey, and roast until the thickest part of the bird reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally. You'll be left with crispy skin and a sticky, sweet citrusy finish. The juices will run into the roasting pan, steaming up and infusing the meat with that subtle fruity aroma, balanced by the herbaceousness of the rosemary and thyme. Sprinkle with your favorite type of finishing salt to really complement the glaze, and you'll have a roast chicken for the ages.
Other ways to use tangerine to upgrade your roast chicken
It doesn't just stop at stuffing your chicken with tangerine. There are plenty of other ways to use the citrus to elevate a roast. Chicken with lemon butter is a tried-and-true success, and you can use the same technique to infuse butter with tangerine. It's as simple as zesting a tangerine into some softened butter, along with some chopped herbs and garlic. Make sure it's well incorporated before massaging it under the skin of the chicken. Spreading the butter under the skin creates a separation between it and the meat, allowing it to puff up and get extra crispy as the chicken cooks. It also traps the butter underneath, ensuring it infuses the meat thoroughly.
You could also take things a step further by whipping up a quick tangerine butter sauce. Take the juice and zest of a tangerine and add it to a saucepan with aromatics and garlic. Reduce it down to au sec (a French culinary term meaning to reduce a liquid until almost evaporated), then remove the herbs and garlic and whisk in cubes of cold butter. The cold butter will emulsify as it's whisked into the sauce (keep whisking constantly to ensure this). The resulting sauce will be rich, deep in flavor with a beautiful glossy finish, and it pairs perfectly with roast chicken.