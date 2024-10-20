Tangerine Is The Subtle Ingredient That Elevates Roast Chicken

From the family dinner table to the finest French restaurants, it is a truth universally acknowledged that roast chicken is simply great. There's something about it — meaty, juicy, and crispy — with a comforting, beautifully warm flavor. While it's remarkably tasty on its own, there are nearly infinite secret ingredients you can add to upgrade your roast chicken.

Citrus is a tried-and-true addition — it works particularly well when paired with spices like za'atar — but one fruit you might not have thought to use is tangerine. It makes for a sweeter, truly unctuous roast. Just stuff the bird with halved tangerines and aromatics like fresh rosemary and thyme, drizzle with some of the tangerine's juice and honey, and roast until the thickest part of the bird reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally. You'll be left with crispy skin and a sticky, sweet citrusy finish. The juices will run into the roasting pan, steaming up and infusing the meat with that subtle fruity aroma, balanced by the herbaceousness of the rosemary and thyme. Sprinkle with your favorite type of finishing salt to really complement the glaze, and you'll have a roast chicken for the ages.