Is Canned Tuna Cooked Or Raw?

Whether eaten as-is or mixed into a canned tuna sushi bake, canned tuna appears in a wide array of hot and cold dishes. A can of tuna is among the most affordable and nutritious proteins available to consumers, making it an easy choice for a quick lunch or dinner. But the degree to which people of all ages and income levels reach for canned tuna begs the question: Is it safe right out of the can — or is it raw?

Canned tuna sold in U.S. supermarkets requires no refrigeration and must be sold ready-to-eat, according to guidelines set by the National Fisheries Institute's Tuna Council. All tuna that is sold in cans or pouches in grocery stores undergoes a cooking process to preserve the freshness of the fish and ensure its longevity in the sealed container. Often, that tuna is actually cooked twice: once before canning and once after — just to be sure all bacteria is really killed. No matter what your can of tuna is packed in, from brine to oil, you can rest assured that it's perfectly fine to eat right out of the can.