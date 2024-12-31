Upgrade Ohio Buckeye Candy With A Crunchy Graham Cracker Twist

Whether you live in the Buckeye State or not, it's easy to fall in love with Ohio's iconic bite-size chocolate candy of the same name. Buckeyes are a satisfying combination of easy peanut butter fudge balls encased in melted chocolate. While they're certainly delicious as-is, some of us might wish this traditional dessert had a little more texture. To give your own version of buckeye candy an exciting upgrade, simply incorporate some graham crackers.

By spreading the sweetened peanut butter mixture onto these crunchy snacks, you're able to achieve that classic buckeye flavor, but with an additional, honey-kissed crunch. You can also tackle this upgrade without making any big adjustments to your go-to recipe. Just prepare the peanut butter base as usual, press onto your crackers, and dip in chocolate.

To ensure each bite has the right amount of smooth and creamy peanut butter (and for structural integrity), make sure to mold the filling evenly to the outer edges of each cracker. And just like when chilling traditional buckeye candy for the best results, you can use your refrigerator to set the chocolate coating — but the freezer really speeds things up, so you can get to customizing and crunching on your treats.