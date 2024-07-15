How To Make An Easy Peanut Butter Fudge With Just 2 Ingredients
The hardest part about making this delicious peanut butter fudge is having the patience to wait for it to set in the refrigerator. The recipe is simple and scalable, and it uses easy-to-find store-bought ingredients. All you need is a jar of peanut butter and a container of ready-made frosting, your choice of flavor. You can easily make as much or as little as you like because this method uses equal amounts of both. One simple way to do this is to empty out the frosting into a microwave-safe mixing bowl first, and then use that same container to measure out the peanut butter.
Heat the mixture in 30-second bursts in the microwave until it is runny, stirring between each round. You can also do this step on the stovetop over low heat. Whisk the mixture until it is thoroughly combined, transfer it to a pan, and let it set in the fridge.
Try to actually wait the whole hour it takes to firm up, so you can cut it into attractive squares, but it is understandable if you simply can't resist. We can attest that this slightly salty, delectably sweet, and oh-so-creamy treat tastes just as good scooped up with a spoon.
More peanut butter fudge combinations
Vanilla or plain buttercream frosting and peanut butter combination will make a dessert that tastes like the inside of a peanut butter cup, but you can totally play around with the flavors to create all sorts of winning combinations. Go for creamy peanut butter for more of a classic fudge consistency, or opt for crunchy if you desire more of a chunky texture.
Try cream cheese frosting for a tangy riff, or go in a totally different direction with rich chocolate. Finish it with Reese's Pieces, miniature peanut butter cups, crumbled-up Oreos, or chopped peanuts. Salted caramel frosting also pairs really nicely, with chopped Snickers candies as the perfect finish. For something a little different, play off of a classic PB&J by using strawberry frosting, and swirl some extra strawberry preserves around the top.
This fudge also makes a great base that you can easily decorate for holidays. Before it sets, cover it in pretty pastel sprinkles for Easter, red and green M&Ms for Christmas, red and blue sprinkles for the Fourth of July, or candy corn at Halloween or Thanksgiving.
Tips for making two ingredient peanut butter fudge
Use your favorite jarred peanut butter brand, but stick to the regular kind instead of the natural varieties. If you have any of the types that need to be stirred to reincorporate the oil, save them for sandwiches or something like a pork satay with peanut dipping sauce. Though tasty, it just does not have the right consistency to yield a fudgy texture after setting.
As for the frosting, avoid whipped frostings for the same reason. Fudge should be dense, smooth, and silky, but the extra air will create a final texture that is too light. Plus, the fluffier consistency makes it difficult to measure in equal parts to denser peanut butter. For example, Pillsbury's standard creamy supreme frostings hold 16 ounces, but the same-sized container of whipped frosting only contains 12 ounces. That four-ounce discrepancy is all extra air.
It helps to line the pan, so the fudge easily releases, but in this case, aluminum foil and parchment paper are not interchangeable. Parchment paper is better here because it is actually non-stick. If you have trouble getting it to lay flat, give your pan a spritz of cooking spray so that the paper has something to stick to. Then, you can easily lift out your super simple peanut butter fudge.