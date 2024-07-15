How To Make An Easy Peanut Butter Fudge With Just 2 Ingredients

The hardest part about making this delicious peanut butter fudge is having the patience to wait for it to set in the refrigerator. The recipe is simple and scalable, and it uses easy-to-find store-bought ingredients. All you need is a jar of peanut butter and a container of ready-made frosting, your choice of flavor. You can easily make as much or as little as you like because this method uses equal amounts of both. One simple way to do this is to empty out the frosting into a microwave-safe mixing bowl first, and then use that same container to measure out the peanut butter.

Heat the mixture in 30-second bursts in the microwave until it is runny, stirring between each round. You can also do this step on the stovetop over low heat. Whisk the mixture until it is thoroughly combined, transfer it to a pan, and let it set in the fridge.

Try to actually wait the whole hour it takes to firm up, so you can cut it into attractive squares, but it is understandable if you simply can't resist. We can attest that this slightly salty, delectably sweet, and oh-so-creamy treat tastes just as good scooped up with a spoon.