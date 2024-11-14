5 Key Tips To Consider When Cooking Wagyu At Home

Japanese beef is some of the best in the world, with A5 Wagyu steak considered the height of luxury. While it's a treat to try an expertly-prepared piece of Wagyu in a restaurant, it's something that many home cooks are nervous about cooking at home — after all, getting it wrong is a costly mistake. To get some pro tips, Food Republic consulted chef Richie Wilson, the culinary director of Fire Steakhouse in Dublin, and co-chief of the World Steak Challenge competition.

It's often the case that different cuts of steak require different cooking techniques. Because of its extremely high fat content — A5 has a Beef Marbling Standard (BMS) score of eight to 12, whereas USDA Prime has a score of less than half of that — Wagyu needs a unique approach. That being said, cooking it doesn't have to be daunting. It doesn't require any complicated techniques or specialist equipment, and can be prepared in different ways. Wilson's advice is to "keep it as simple as possible," and his expert guidance can help you do just that. Here are the chef's top five tips to help you master this marbled meat.